Manipur violence: Internet ban extended till June 15

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Mobile internet services were banned on May 3 and broadband services the next day. The ban on internet services has since been extended from time to time.

In light of the ongoing unrest, Manipur Government has extended the ban on internet services for another five days till June 15, an official statement from the Manipur government said on Saturday.

"The internet ban has been further extended for another five days to curb the spread of false news, rumours and misinformation through social media platforms which have the potential to disturb law and order situations in the state," said an official statement.

As per the statement, the internet ban has been extended till 3 pm on June 15.

The release also added that the internet ban has been exempted for "those who have already been specifically exempted by the government and may be exempted subsequently, and Internet Lease Line (ILL) on a case to case basis as permitted by competent authority."

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

To restore peace, approximately 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah also made a visit to the northeastern state to bring it back to normalcy.