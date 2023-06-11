Manipur violence: Internet ban extended till June 15

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Mobile internet services were banned on May 3 and broadband services the next day. The ban on internet services has since been extended from time to time.

In light of the ongoing unrest, Manipur Government has extended the ban on internet services for another five days till June 15, an official statement from the Manipur government said on Saturday.

"The internet ban has been further extended for another five days to curb the spread of false news, rumours and misinformation through social media platforms which have the potential to disturb law and order situations in the state," said an official statement.

As per the statement, the internet ban has been extended till 3 pm on June 15.