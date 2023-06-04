Manipur violence: Inquiry commission to probe causes, submit report within 6 months

The commission will also consider complaints or allegations brought forth by individuals or associations, contributing to a comprehensive examination of the incidents. It has been given a mandate to submit its report to the central government as soon as possible, with a deadline of six months from its first sitting. However, if deemed necessary, the commission may provide interim reports prior to the specified deadline.

In response to the recent wave of violence in Manipur, the Central Government has established an inquiry commission to investigate the incidents that have resulted in the loss of over 80 lives.

The commission, headed by former Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court Ajai Lamba, will delve into the causes and spread of the violence, targeting members of different communities in Manipur on May 3 and thereafter.

The Union Home Ministry issued a notification on Sunday outlining the scope of the inquiry, which includes investigating the sequence of events leading up to the violence, examining any lapses or dereliction of duty by authorities or individuals responsible, and evaluating the adequacy of administrative measures taken to prevent and address the violence and riots.

The commission will also consider complaints or allegations brought forth by individuals or associations, contributing to a comprehensive examination of the incidents. It has been given a mandate to submit its report to the central government as soon as possible, with a deadline of six months from its first sitting. However, if deemed necessary, the commission may provide interim reports prior to the specified deadline.

Joining Justice Ajai Lamba on the Commission are retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, bringing their expertise and experience to the investigative process.

The notification from the Home Ministry highlighted the large-scale violence that occurred on May 3, resulting in loss of life, injuries, and the displacement of numerous residents. Homes and properties were burnt down, leaving many homeless.

In response to the crisis and the incidents that followed, the government of Manipur on May 29 recommended the institution of a judicial inquiry commission under the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

The commission will be headquartered in Imphal. Manipur has been grappling with sporadic violence since May 3, triggered by ethnic clashes following a 'Tribal Solidarity March.' The violence unfolded against the backdrop of tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to smaller agitations.

In an effort to restore peace and prosperity in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state for four days, engaging with all segments of society.

With agency inputs.