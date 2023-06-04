English
Manipur violence: Inquiry commission to probe causes, submit report within 6 months

Manipur violence: Inquiry commission to probe causes, submit report within 6 months

Manipur violence: Inquiry commission to probe causes, submit report within 6 months
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 4, 2023 7:56:03 PM IST (Published)

The commission will also consider complaints or allegations brought forth by individuals or associations, contributing to a comprehensive examination of the incidents. It has been given a mandate to submit its report to the central government as soon as possible, with a deadline of six months from its first sitting. However, if deemed necessary, the commission may provide interim reports prior to the specified deadline.

In response to the recent wave of violence in Manipur, the Central Government has established an inquiry commission to investigate the incidents that have resulted in the loss of over 80 lives.

The commission, headed by former Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court Ajai Lamba, will delve into the causes and spread of the violence, targeting members of different communities in Manipur on May 3 and thereafter.
The Union Home Ministry issued a notification on Sunday outlining the scope of the inquiry, which includes investigating the sequence of events leading up to the violence, examining any lapses or dereliction of duty by authorities or individuals responsible, and evaluating the adequacy of administrative measures taken to prevent and address the violence and riots.
