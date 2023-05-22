Manipur Violence: Here is all you need to know about the dispute

Manipur has witnessed violent clashes between ethnic groups since May 3, leading to the death of at least 73 people. The state government has extended the ban on the use of mobile and broadband internet for five days after further escalation of clashes.

After violent clashes further escalated in Manipur, the BJP government has extended the ban on the use of mobile and broadband internet for five days. The order was issued on Sunday after fresh reports of arson surfaced. The recent violence in Manipur is related to the claims and counter-claims to land and special benefits by the ethnic communities namely Kuki, Naga and Meitei of the state which are divided along religious and ethnic lines.

The internet ban was imposed on May 3 when the violence first broke out in the state.

So far, at least 73 people have died in the clashes and over 35,0000 have been displaced, as per The Deccan Herald report. The army and the paramilitary forces controlled the violence but the government suspects a possibility of use of social media to spread hatred and violence.

The Dispute between Kuki, Naga and Meitei Groups

Manipur is home to various communities. Meiteis make up nearly half of the population while the tribals, Kukis and Nagas, make up about 25 per cent and 15 per cent of the population, respectively.

The Meiteis mostly live in the Imphal Valley while the other groups live in the hill districts.

It is claimed that Meiteis are more educated and better represented in the business and politics of the state.

While Kukis and Nagas have a history of conflict between them, they are united against Meiteis.

The tribal groups claim that most of the benefits go to the Meitei-inhabited areas and even 40 of the state assembly’s 60 seats are reserved for Meiteis while they are only half of the population.

The current conflict between Meiteis and the tribal groups is related to an order issued by the High Court, to the state to send a proposal to the Centre on including Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) category.

Kukis and Nagas are against granting the ST status to Meiteis as they claim that the Meiteis are already better represented in jobs and government and have better economic status.

They argue that the ST status will further reserve more jobs and benefits for them.

However, the Meiteis claim that they were unfairly kept out of the list of Scheduled Tribes since the country got independence.

Recent Clashes

The violence first erupted on April 28 in the Torbung area in Churachandpur district.

The tribal groups called for a 12-hour total shutdown in protest against the state government's survey on reserved forests/protected forests and eviction from villages.

A 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) to protest the demand of Meiteis for ST status. Thousands of people took to the streets which led to clashes between the Meitei and the tribal groups.

Violent protests broke out and Section 144 was imposed and a five-day internet shutdown was called.

By May 4, the violence had spread to Imphal which forced the government to deploy the Rapid Action Force, Army, CRPF, Assam Rifles and state police to contain violence.

A ‘shoot at sight’ order was also issued by the government in "extreme cases."

Kuki-Zomi Peace Talks Halted

Prior to the violent clashes, peace talks between the 24 Kuki-Zomi insurgent groups, under suspension of operation, were set to reach a firm conclusion.

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United Peoples’ Front (UPF) were in talks with MHA’s representative AK Mishra in Delhi to reach a settlement for the decades-old issue.

However, the clashes have now halted the talks with the groups which agreed to a political settlement within the state of Manipur.

Now, they are demanding a separate administration and 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs have submitted a memorandum related to the demand to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The SOO groups are poised to begin talks but with a changed position.

“We will not go back to the pre-May 3 conditions under which negotiations were being held so far. We want to seal our borders and want to be out of Manipur. Earlier, we had almost settled the deal for territorial councils,” the leader of the Tribal groups told The Hindu.

Union government sources told the Indian Express that it was understandable that Kukis would raise a demand after the violence as they feel insecure under a Meitei-dominated government.

The peace talks had settled upon the module of providing ‘territorial councils’ to the tribes who had asked that the 10 hill districts be divided into two territorial councils, one for the Nagas and the other for the Kuki-Zomi groups.