Manipur Violence: Here is all you need to know about the dispute

Manipur has witnessed violent clashes between ethnic groups since May 3, leading to the death of at least 73 people. The state government has extended the ban on the use of mobile and broadband internet for five days after further escalation of clashes.

After violent clashes further escalated in Manipur, the BJP government has extended the ban on the use of mobile and broadband internet for five days. The order was issued on Sunday after fresh reports of arson surfaced. The recent violence in Manipur is related to the claims and counter-claims to land and special benefits by the ethnic communities namely Kuki, Naga and Meitei of the state which are divided along religious and ethnic lines.

The internet ban was imposed on May 3 when the violence first broke out in the state.

So far, at least 73 people have died in the clashes and over 35,0000 have been displaced, as per The Deccan Herald report. The army and the paramilitary forces controlled the violence but the government suspects a possibility of use of social media to spread hatred and violence.