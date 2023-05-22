English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsManipur Violence: Here is all you need to know about the dispute

Manipur Violence: Here is all you need to know about the dispute

Manipur Violence: Here is all you need to know about the dispute
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 11:32:51 AM IST (Published)

Manipur has witnessed violent clashes between ethnic groups since May 3, leading to the death of at least 73 people. The state government has extended the ban on the use of mobile and broadband internet for five days after further escalation of clashes.

After violent clashes further escalated in Manipur, the BJP government has extended the ban on the use of mobile and broadband internet for five days. The order was issued on Sunday after fresh reports of arson surfaced. The recent violence in Manipur is related to the claims and counter-claims to land and special benefits by the ethnic communities namely Kuki, Naga and Meitei of the state which are divided along religious and ethnic lines.

The internet ban was imposed on May 3 when the violence first broke out in the state.
So far, at least 73 people have died in the clashes and over 35,0000 have been displaced, as per The Deccan Herald report. The army and the paramilitary forces controlled the violence but the government suspects a possibility of use of social media to spread hatred and violence.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X