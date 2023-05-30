Manipur violence: Indian government to give Rs 10 lakh compensation to victims

Essential items such as petrol, LPG gas, rice and other food products will also be made available in large quantities to cool down prices as Manipur witnesses soaring inflation.
The Government of India on Tuesday announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation package to all those killed in the Manipur ethnic clashes. Since violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, over 80 people have died.
A member of the family of those who died in the riots will also be provided a job. The Centre and Manipur state government will equally bear the financial burden, officials said.
The decision to announce the compensation package was made on Monday evening at a high-level meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Shah is currently on a four-day visit to the state in an effort to restore peace and stability.
During the meeting, officials also decided to set up dedicated telephone lines to dispel rumour-mongering, which they claim has largely affected de-escalation efforts.
Essential items such as petrol, LPG gas, rice and other food products will also be made available in large quantities to cool down prices as Manipur witnesses soaring inflation.
During his visit, the home minister attended meetings with several delegations of different civil society organisations and also sat with a women's delegation on May 30. On Monday, he also met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.
Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on May 30 said that the situation in Manipur had nothing to do with counter-insurgency and was primarily a clash between two ethnicities.
"The challenges in Manipur have not disappeared and it will take some time but hopefully, they should settle down," Chauhan said, adding that the Indian Armed Forces are helping the state government.
Curfew in Imphael has been relaxed for a few hours and visuals from the Khwairamband market area showed people leaving their houses to buy essentials and groceries.
In the meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday morning regarding the violence in Manipur.
The party has put forth 12 demands, including a high-level inquiry commission headed by a Supreme Court judge.
With agency inputs.
First Published: May 30, 2023 11:55 AM IST
