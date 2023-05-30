Manipur violence: Indian government to give Rs 10 lakh compensation to victims

Essential items such as petrol, LPG gas, rice and other food products will also be made available in large quantities to cool down prices as Manipur witnesses soaring inflation.

The Government of India on Tuesday announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation package to all those killed in the Manipur ethnic clashes. Since violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, over 80 people have died.

A member of the family of those who died in the riots will also be provided a job. The Centre and Manipur state government will equally bear the financial burden, officials said.

The decision to announce the compensation package was made on Monday evening at a high-level meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Shah is currently on a four-day visit to the state in an effort to restore peace and stability.