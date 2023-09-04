CNBC TV18
Manipur violence: FIR against Editor Guild members for trying to create clashes, says CM

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 4, 2023 1:22:41 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Manipur violence: FIR against Editor Guild members for trying to create clashes, says CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that his government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild of India of trying to create more clashes in the state which is rocked by ethnic strifes for nearly four months.

The state government has filed an FIR against the three members of the Editors Guild, the CM said. Those booked are the President of the Editors Guild Seema Mustafa, and three members - Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor.
The Editors Guild had recently claimed that the media's reports on the ethnic violence in Manipur were one-sided and accused the state leadership of being partisan.
Singh said, "I also give a warning to the members of the Editors Guild, if you want to do something, then do visit the spot, see the ground reality, meet the representatives of all communities and then publish what you found. Otherwise, meeting some sections only and coming to a conclusion is highly condemnable. The state government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur."
With inputs from PTI
Editors Guild of IndiaManipurN Biren Singh

X