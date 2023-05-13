Manipur violence: Death toll rises to 71, says security advisor

Kuldeep Singh, Security Advisor to the Manipur Government., emphasised that the situation in Manipur has shown signs of improvement, leading to an extension of the curfew relaxation period to seven hours.

The death toll in Manipur has increased to 71 after the recent violent clashes in the state, according to Kuldeep Singh, the Security Advisor to the Manipur Government. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Singh provided updates on the situation, highlighting the alarming number of deaths.

Singh revealed that an exchange of fire had taken place between Manipur commandos and militants, resulting in six commandos being injured and one casualty. Additionally, three Public Works Department (PWD) labourers were found dead in a vehicle in the Churachandpur area. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, ANI reported.

Further details emerged regarding other incidents of violence. Earlier, a group of locals had gone missing after being attacked by unidentified individuals while attempting to retrieve belongings from their charred houses.

The report further added that Singh provided information about an incident in Torbung village, located on the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur. Eleven people had gone to collect items from their houses, which were set on fire when they were attacked by militants. Eight of the victims managed to escape and reach the Border Security Force (BSF) camp, but three individuals are still missing. Despite extensive search operations conducted by the Assam Rifles, BSF, and CRPF, the missing individuals have not been located.

Singh emphasised that the situation in Manipur has shown signs of improvement, leading to an extension of the curfew relaxation period to seven hours. He stated that the number of displaced people residing in various camps has significantly reduced, with approximately 45,000 individuals being relocated to different places. He also noted that there are no stranded passengers at the airport, and flight operations are running smoothly.

The violence in Manipur began on May 3, prompting the imposition of a curfew. The state government implemented restrictions on internet and mobile phone usage to curb the spread of panic and false information. The unrest arose amid the demand of the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe status, and a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on May 3 escalated into violence.

As per the latest figures, the violence in Manipur has led to the loss of 71 lives, with over 230 individuals sustaining injuries. Additionally, nearly 1,700 houses have been burnt down during the clashes. The authorities continue to work towards restoring peace and stability in the region.