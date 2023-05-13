English
Manipur violence: Death toll rises to 71, says security advisor

Manipur violence: Death toll rises to 71, says security advisor


By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 3:19:20 PM IST (Published)

Kuldeep Singh, Security Advisor to the Manipur Government., emphasised that the situation in Manipur has shown signs of improvement, leading to an extension of the curfew relaxation period to seven hours.

The death toll in Manipur has increased to 71 after the recent violent clashes in the state, according to Kuldeep Singh, the Security Advisor to the Manipur Government. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Singh provided updates on the situation, highlighting the alarming number of deaths.

Singh revealed that an exchange of fire had taken place between Manipur commandos and militants, resulting in six commandos being injured and one casualty. Additionally, three Public Works Department (PWD) labourers were found dead in a vehicle in the Churachandpur area. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, ANI reported.
Further details emerged regarding other incidents of violence. Earlier, a group of locals had gone missing after being attacked by unidentified individuals while attempting to retrieve belongings from their charred houses.
