Fresh violence erupted in the Khamenlok area of Imphal East in Manipur, killing nine people and injuring 10 others early Wednesday. SP Imphal East Shivkanta Singh confirmed the information and told new agency ANI that the postmortem procedure is underway. It is suspected to be a militants attack.

"The militants armed with sophisticated weapons surrounded the villagers of the Khamelok area bordering Imphal East district and Kangpoki district and launched the attack at around 1 am," police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The injured were admitted to Imphal hospital, police said.

The Khamenlok area, where the fresh violence broke out, lies along the borders of the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and tribal-majority Kangpokpi district. On Monday night, nine people were injured after a gunfight ensued between militants and village volunteers in the same area.

As per the information given by police, the security forces also exchanged fire with Kuki militants in Phougakchao Ikhai of the Bishnupur district on Tuesday. The Kuki militants were allegedly trying to make bunkers close to Meitei localities when they were challenged by security forces resulting in the exchange of fire.

anipur has been witnessing intense violence since April end . The clashes between members of the Kuki ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills, and Meiteis, the dominant community in the low lands, erupted on May 3, sparked by resentment over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education reserved for hill people.

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire northeastern state. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 percent of the population in the state. Kukis share ethnic lineage with Myanmar’s Chin community and Meiteis feared they would be outnumbered by the arrival of the refugees. Manipur shares a nearly 400-km (250-mile) border with Myanmar and a coup there in 2021 pushed thousands of refugees into the Indian state.

(With inputs from agencies)