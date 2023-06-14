SP Imphal East Shivkanta Singh confirmed the information about the fresh violence in Manipur and said the postmortem procedure is underway.

Fresh violence erupted in the Khamenlok area of Imphal East in Manipur, killing nine people and injuring 10 others early Wednesday. SP Imphal East Shivkanta Singh confirmed the information and told new agency ANI that the postmortem procedure is underway. It is suspected to be a militants attack.

"The militants armed with sophisticated weapons surrounded the villagers of the Khamelok area bordering Imphal East district and Kangpoki district and launched the attack at around 1 am," police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The injured were admitted to Imphal hospital, police said.