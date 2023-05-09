Manipur violence: Amit Shah says ST status for Meiteis to be discussed with all stakeholders

The demand for ST status by the Meitei community has raised concerns among other tribal communities in Manipur, who fear that it may threaten their resources and territory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the Manipur government will hold discussions with all stakeholders regarding the Manipur High Court's order to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. He also urged the people not to be afraid and reiterated that their concerns would be taken into account during the consultations. Shah's remarks follow recent ethnic violence in the state, which erupted over HC’s order for granting ST status to the Meitei community.

“The court has passed an order. This will be discussed with all concerned stakeholders and the Manipur government will take appropriate decisions after consultations,” Amit Shah said in an interview with India Today on Monday.

The state-wide violence in the last few days has resulted in 60 deaths, 231 injuries, and the destruction of 1,700 houses, including religious places and government properties.

The demand for ST status by the Meitei community has raised concerns among tribal communities in Manipur who fear that it may threaten their resources and territory. The issue has highlighted the complex ethnic tensions in the region and has drawn attention to the need for further measures to ensure the safety and security of all communities in the state.

The unrest arose after the All Tribal Students' Union organised a solidarity march against the HC’s directions to the state government to consider the Meitei community's request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Around 53 percent of Manipur's population resides in the Imphal Valley, where the majority Meitei community predominantly lives. The remaining 40 percent is composed of tribals, Nagas, and Kukis, who inhabit the hill districts.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has recently declared a compensation package for those affected by the violence, which includes an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained severe injuries and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries. He has also pledged to rebuild the homes of those whose houses were destroyed during the unrest.

The situation in Manipur remains volatile, with the curfew still in place and drones and helicopters monitoring the state and its border with Myanmar. The deployment of over 10,000 security personnel to maintain law and order will continue until the situation stabilises.