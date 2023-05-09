English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsManipur violence: Amit Shah says ST status for Meiteis to be discussed with all stakeholders

Manipur violence: Amit Shah says ST status for Meiteis to be discussed with all stakeholders

Manipur violence: Amit Shah says ST status for Meiteis to be discussed with all stakeholders
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 12:16:19 PM IST (Updated)

The demand for ST status by the Meitei community has raised concerns among other tribal communities in Manipur, who fear that it may threaten their resources and territory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the Manipur government will hold discussions with all stakeholders regarding the Manipur High Court's order to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. He also urged the people not to be afraid and reiterated that their concerns would be taken into account during the consultations. Shah's remarks follow recent ethnic violence in the state, which erupted over HC’s order for granting ST status to the Meitei community.

“The court has passed an order. This will be discussed with all concerned stakeholders and the Manipur government will take appropriate decisions after consultations,” Amit Shah said in an interview with India Today on Monday.
The state-wide violence in the last few days has resulted in 60 deaths, 231 injuries, and the destruction of 1,700 houses, including religious places and government properties.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X