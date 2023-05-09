Manipur violence: Amit Shah says ST status for Meiteis to be discussed with all stakeholders

The demand for ST status by the Meitei community has raised concerns among other tribal communities in Manipur, who fear that it may threaten their resources and territory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the Manipur government will hold discussions with all stakeholders regarding the Manipur High Court's order to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. He also urged the people not to be afraid and reiterated that their concerns would be taken into account during the consultations. Shah's remarks follow recent ethnic violence in the state, which erupted over HC’s order for granting ST status to the Meitei community.

“The court has passed an order. This will be discussed with all concerned stakeholders and the Manipur government will take appropriate decisions after consultations,” Amit Shah said in an interview with India Today on Monday.

The state-wide violence in the last few days has resulted in 60 deaths, 231 injuries, and the destruction of 1,700 houses, including religious places and government properties.