Manipur violence: Several houses set on fire in Imphal valley, police fire teargas shells

Over 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago, news agency PTI reported.

Several houses were set on fire after clashes erupted between security forces and miscreants in Imphal valley in Manipur, official said on Thursday. Police fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said officials.

In the wake of the ongoing violence, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) appealed for peace in violence-hit Manipur on Thursday, saying that the violence in the northeastern state has caused "huge losses" to the society.

"As the violence in Manipur made huge losses to the society, VHP appeals for peace in the state and violence must be ceased immediately. We are already into the relief work which will further be advanced," VHP said in a tweet.

Manipur has been witnessing intense violence since April end. Over 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, "in a fresh interlocutory application (IA) filed on June 9", the Manipur Tribal Forum, a tribal welfare body, alleged on Thursday that since the last hearing of the case over Manipur violence in the Supreme Court, "81 more persons belonging to the Kuki tribe have been killed and 31,410 Kukis displaced", according to a Bar and Bench report.

Why violence is happing in Manipur

The clashes between members of the Kuki ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills, and Meiteis, the dominant community in the lowlands, erupted on May 3, sparked by resentment over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education reserved for hill people.

The clashes first broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was also preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

What happened recently

Fresh violence was reported on Wednesday in the Khamenlok area of Imphal East in Manipur. Nine people died, while 10 others were injured in what was suspected to be a militants attack. The official quarters of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district were also set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night, an official said.

No one was present in the quarters of Kipgen, a Kuki community leader when it was torched. Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood. No group owned responsibility for the arson. In the gun battle that ensued, both sides suffered casualties and injuries. The area lies along the borders of the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and the tribal-majority Kangpokpi district.

Following the fresh spurt of violence in the northeastern state, the Manipur Tribal Forum told the Supreme Court on Thursday the central government assurances on the Manipur violence "are false and non-serious". The forum also accused "BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-backed communal groups" of "attacking tribals", according to Bar and Bench

The forum is among the parties which moved the Supreme Court seeking an SIT-led probe after violence broke out in the state earlier this year. On May 8, the Manipur government assured the Supreme Court that concerns regarding the ongoing violence will be addressed and remedial measures will be taken on a proactive basis.