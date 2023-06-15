Manipur violence: Several houses set on fire in Imphal valley | Top developments

Over 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago, news agency PTI reported.

Several houses were set on fire after clashes erupted between security forces and miscreants in Imphal valley in Manipur, official said on Thursday. Police fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said officials.

Manipur has been witnessing intense violence since April end. Over 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago, news agency PTI reported.

In the wake of the ongoing violence, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) appealed for peace in violence-hit Manipur on Thursday, saying that the violence in the northeastern state has caused "huge losses" to the society. "As the violence in Manipur made huge losses to the society, VHP appeals for peace in the state and violence must be ceased immediately. We are already into the relief work which will further be advanced," VHP said in a tweet.