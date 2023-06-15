CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsManipur violence: Several houses set on fire in Imphal valley | Top developments

Manipur violence: Several houses set on fire in Imphal valley | Top developments

Manipur violence: Several houses set on fire in Imphal valley | Top developments
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 4:32:06 PM IST (Updated)

Over 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago, news agency PTI reported.

Several houses were set on fire after clashes erupted between security forces and miscreants in Imphal valley in Manipur, official said on Thursday. Police fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said officials.

Manipur has been witnessing intense violence since April end.  Over 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago, news agency PTI reported.
In the wake of the ongoing violence, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) appealed for peace in violence-hit Manipur on Thursday, saying that the violence in the northeastern state has caused "huge losses" to the society. "As the violence in Manipur made huge losses to the society, VHP appeals for peace in the state and violence must be ceased immediately. We are already into the relief work which will further be advanced," VHP said in a tweet.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X