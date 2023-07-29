Manipur | CBI files FIR in viral video case, state to provide compensation to kin of those who died in violence

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey said the state will provide compensation to people who have lost members of their family and suffered loss of property due to the violence. She has also appealed to all the political parties to help in the process of restoring peace in the state.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR in the Manipur viral video case, news agency ANI reported, quoting a CBI official.

Last week , the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it had transferred the probe into the Manipur viral video case to the CBI. The viral video, which showed two women being paraded naked in Manipur, has caused a nationwide uproar, with the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament over the issue. A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA are also visiting Manipur a two-day visit to the violence-hit state to assess the current state of affairs.

She visited relief centres in Churachandpur to interact with the people staying in the camps and assuring them of restoring peace in the state.

"The government will provide compensation to people who have lost members of their family and suffered loss of property. I will do everything possible for peace and the future of the people of Manipur," Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey said.

She said people are asking when peace will be restored in the state. "I am constantly trying to get people from both communities talk to each other to restore peace. We are talking to them and also to all political parties to help in this process,” Uikey added.

"I appeal to them to contribute towards restoring peace in the state," Uikey appealed to the INDIA MPs who are visiting Manipur

The delegation, which includes Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to Manipur's problems, based on their observations. The delegation will also meet the state Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday Morning.