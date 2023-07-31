Manipur case: SC calls for evolving broad mechanism to deal with violence against women

The Supreme Court's statement came as Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the victims, opposed the transfer of the case to the CBI and the shifting of the trial to Assam.

The Supreme Court called for evolving a broad mechanism to deal with violence against women in Manipur. The court also asked how many FIRs have been registered in such incidents in the state since the violence began in May. "Much as we are looking for justice for these three women, we are also looking at wider impact on women," the Supreme Court said.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "This video came to light but this is not the only incident where assault or harassment is done to women, there are also other women. So this is not an isolated incident. We also have to make a mechanism to see the broader issue of violence against women. This mechanism should ensure that all such cases are taken care of."

The bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the violence in Manipur on Monday.

During the hearing, senior advocate Indira Jaising told the Supreme Court that as per the Centre’s status report, 595 FIRs have been registered. "How many of these relate to sexual violence, and how many are arson, murder, there is no clarity," Jaising said.

The Supreme Court's statement came as Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the who were seen in a May 4 video being paraded naked in Manipur, opposed the transfer of of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the shifting of the trial to Assam.

"The case has been transferred to the CBI and the trial has been shifted to Assam, I am opposed to both," Sibal said, alleging that "police was collaborating with perpetrators of violence. As the victims sought police protection from the crowd, police instead took them to the crowd." He also sought setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to independently probe the incident.

To this, the Centre clarified that it "never requested trial in the case related to two women paraded naked in Manipur be shifted to Assam", news agency PTI reported.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, also appearing for Kuki side in the Manipur violence case, asked the Supreme Court not to include any officer from Manipur in the proposed SIT.

Besides, senior advocate Indira Jaising said there should be a High Powered Committee with women from civil societies who have experience in dealing with rape survivors.

She emphasised that as far as the law is concerned, victims of rape don't talk about it. "They don't come out with their trauma. The first thing is to build confidence. Today, we don't know that if the CBI starts an investigation, women will come out. Women will be comfortable with talking to women about the incident instead of police," Jaising added.

Jaising said the High Power Committee can consist of Syeda Hameed, Uma Chakraborty, Roshni Goswami etc. they are all rooted to the issue in the community. Let them make a report, and bring it to this court.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the Union of India has no objection if the court monitors the investigation into the Manipur violence.

O n July 20, the Supreme Court observed that it was "deeply disturbed" by the video of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur. It had then said that using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is "simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy".

Taking cognisance of the video, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken.

On July 27, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it has transferred the probe into a case related to two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur to the CBI. It said the government has "zero tolerance towards any crimes against women".

In an affidavit filed through its Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also urged the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur in the case for the conclusion of the trial in a time-bound manner. Seven people have been arrested in the case so far.

Scores of people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

(With inputs from PTI)