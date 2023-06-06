Manipur violence reignites as BSF jawan killed, 3 Assam Rifles injured; Internet ban extended until June 10

The initial ban on Internet services was implemented on May 3, and it has since been extended due to the prevailing situation.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel sustained injuries during an encounter today with suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur's Serou area. Also on Tuesday, the Manipur government extended the internet ban in the state until June 10.

The exchange of fire took place early morning on June 6 in a school in the Serou area of Sugnu, Kakching district, according to officials. An additional seven columns — five of the Assam Rifles and two of the BSF — were redeployed in the area to beef up security following the clash, the Indian Army said.

At approximately 4:15 am, suspected Kuki miscreants fired at BSF troops stationed at the Serou Practical High School. Constable Ranjit Yadav was struck by a bullet during the gunfight and despite being immediately evacuated to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The two injured Assam Rifles personnel were air-evacuated to Mantripukhri, Indian Army's SpearCorps announced on Twitter. They also said that search operations were underway.

A video published by the Indian Army on Tuesday afternoon showed that security forces were conducting search operations in Sugnu-Serou. The army claimed that the insurgents were also likely to have suffered casualties and that they were working on sanitising the area.

In another incident, a fierce exchange of fire occurred between security forces and suspected Kuki militants from Phayeng in the Imphal West district. However, there have been no reports of casualties thus far.

Prior to these clashes, enraged villagers set fire to an abandoned camp formerly occupied by militants from the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) at Sugnu in Kakching district on Sunday night.

Internet ban in Manipur extended

In light of the ongoing unrest, the Manipur government has extended the ban on internet services until June 10.

The Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash issued an order stating, "The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended until 3 pm on June 10."

The ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur a month ago has claimed the lives of 98 individuals, with an additional 310 people injured. Presently, there are 37,450 individuals taking shelter in 272 relief camps.

The clashes initially broke out on May 3, following a "Tribal Solidarity March" organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis comprise approximately 53 percent of Manipur's population and predominantly reside in the Imphal Valley, while the tribal Nagas and Kukis make up around 40 percent of the population and inhabit the hill districts.

