Manipur violence reignites as BSF jawan killed, 3 Assam Rifles injured; Internet ban extended until June 10

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel sustained injuries during an encounter today with suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur's Serou area. Also on Tuesday, the Manipur government extended the internet ban in the state until June 10.

The exchange of fire took place early morning on June 6 in a school in the Serou area of Sugnu, Kakching district, according to officials. An additional seven columns — five of the Assam Rifles and two of the BSF — were redeployed in the area to beef up security following the clash, the Indian Army said.

At approximately 4:15 am, suspected Kuki miscreants fired at BSF troops stationed at the Serou Practical High School. Constable Ranjit Yadav was struck by a bullet during the gunfight and despite being immediately evacuated to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.