Manipur High Court's hasty decision led to ethnic violence, 70 deaths: Amit Shah

The Centre and state will both provide Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the next of kin of all deceased victims through a direct benefit transfer. Those injured and suffering property damage will also be provided financial aid for relief and rehabilitation, details of which will be announced on Friday.

The Manipur High Court's hasty decision directing the state government to consider the Meitei community's request for Scheduled Tribes status was the cause behind the almost month-long ethnic violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a press conference in Imphal today.

"I assure the people of Manipur that an impartial probe into the violence will be conducted and the wrongdoers will be punished," Shah said.

The only solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur is dialogue, the home minister said. The violence was a temporary phase and the misunderstanding will now go away and the situation will become normal soon, according to Shah.

He added that the government has secured the Myanmar-Manipur border, the fencing of which will be completed soon. Additionally, the biometrics of people coming from the neighbouring countries are being collected.

The government will send two instalments of 15,000 metric tonnes of rice to the state, which has been dealing with shortages and rising prices. Soaring rates of vegetables and medicines, India will open a camp accepting e-ration cards. To bring down fuel rates, the government will operate 15 petrol pumps that will be open 24/7.

The Centre has also provided eight teams of medical experts including 20 doctors to Manipur to provide aid to victims of violence. Five teams have already reached and three others are on their way, Shah said.

For students appearing in standardised competitive exams, a plan will be concretised after a meeting with education officials within two days. Shah promised facilities for online education and examinations and distance teaching in an effort to enhance accessibility

Due to road closures making the Manipur High Court inaccessible, advocates from Kangpokpi, Moreh and Churachandpur will be allowed to appear and argue their cases virtually until things go back to normal, Shah announced.

A helicopter service from these three areas will also be established at a rate of Rs 2,000 per person for internal transport and to take people to the airport. The rest of the expenses will be taken on by the Government of India and state government of Manipur. The railway lines will also be up and running soon, he said.

The incidents will be probed by a committee constituted by the Central government and headed by a retired judge of the High Court. The committee will examine what led to the violence and who was responsible. The Manipur government will also head a peace committee with members of the civil society and all political parties, representing both sides.

Government agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have also been deployed to probe the violence, which hints at conspiracy. A Joint Secretary and five Joint Director level officers of the Home Minister and other ministries will be present in Manipur to help people and take stock of the situation.

Speaking about his visit, Shah said that he spent his time visiting several cities and met with women delegations, ministers and local Kuki and Meitei civil leaders to discuss peace processes. He also went to relief camps to check the state of affairs himself.

The most recent ethnic clash between the Meitei people and tribal communities, including the Kuki and Zo people, erupted on May 3, leaving over 70 people dead.

Shah said that since the BJP came into power around six years ago, Manipur has been free of strikes, curfews, blockades and violence.