Manipur High Court's hasty decision led to ethnic violence, 70 deaths: Amit Shah

The Centre and state will both provide Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the next of kin of all deceased victims through a direct benefit transfer. Those injured and suffering property damage will also be provided financial aid for relief and rehabilitation, details of which will be announced on Friday.

The Manipur High Court's hasty decision directing the state government to consider the Meitei community's request for Scheduled Tribes status was the cause behind the almost month-long ethnic violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a press conference in Imphal today.

"I assure the people of Manipur that an impartial probe into the violence will be conducted and the wrongdoers will be punished," Shah said.