Manipur violence | Will be forced to reconsider support to BJP govt, says NPP

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

Amid escalating violence in Manipur, the National People's Party (NPP) said it would be forced to reconsider its support to the Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party government if there was no improvement in the situation in the state.

As per media reports, the remarks came after the attacks on BJP leaders left the party worried as there was no improvement in the law and order situation.

On Sunday night, an Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after unidentified men resorted to unprovoked firing in Imphal West district.

An official said the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital at Leimakhong and is said to be stable.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

The state government had imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned internet services in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

With inputs from PTI