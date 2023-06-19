CNBC TV18
Manipur violence | Will be forced to reconsider support to BJP govt, says NPP

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 3:13:28 PM IST (Published)

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

Amid escalating violence in Manipur, the National People's Party (NPP) said it would be forced to reconsider its support to the Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party government if there was no improvement in the situation in the state.

As per media reports, the remarks came after the attacks on BJP leaders left the party worried as there was no improvement in the law and order situation.
On Sunday night, an Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after unidentified men resorted to unprovoked firing in Imphal West district.
