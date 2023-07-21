What led to Manipur women's assault and police late action | Here's what reports say

Manipur video: A report it was fake news that led to the incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and assaulted.

Several reports show contradictory responses from authorities when asked about the reason behind the incident where two women were paraded naked and assaulted in a Manipur village. The incident, which is said to have happened on May 4, has sparked a massive uproar across the country.

In the video, a mob of men, allegedly belonging to the Meitei community, could be seen dragging the two nude women — one of nearly 20 years of age and the other in her 40s — in the Kangpokpi district. The women were allegedly "slapped and punched", while a complaint filed in connection with the matter says one of the women was gang-raped.

But what led to this "brutality"?

An India Today report said it was fake news that led to the incident. It cited police sources as saying that "fake news" was spread on social media that a woman of a particular community in Manipur was raped.

"A picture of a woman wrapped in a plastic sheet was circulated," the report said. It was claimed that she was from Manipur. However, it was later found that the said rape incident had taken place in Delhi. This reportedly triggered the mob to abduct a group of five people in Kangpokpi.

Meanwhile, the Times of India cited a senior security source as saying that "no fake video" prompted the mob to attack the two women. It was rather a spontaneous attack, they said.

"The attackers were raiding about nine villages in the area since May 3 night, the day the crisis started in the state. The next day, this incident happened...it was a spontaneous act," the report quoted a senior security source as saying.

The report further mentions details of the "fake video". It said the fake video was circulated on Twitter on May 5. On the same day, the then Manipur DGP clarified that the video, purportedly of a woman raped in Churachandpur, was fake.

It was later revealed that the video was of a girl who was allegedly murdered by her parents. The girl's body was reportedly discarded near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in November 2022, the TOI report said.

Why police responded late?

Questions are also being raised on alleged police inaction over the incident that had happened two and half months ago. The women were stripped and paraded on May 4, but the action was taken only after the video of the incident started doing rounds on social media.

On Thursday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh explained the delay in police action. As per an Indian Express report, Singh said there were over 6,000 FIRs even as the violence continued

"Police were trying to identify the case when the video surfaced. As soon as we got hold of the video, we could identify the culprits and action was taken immediately and we arrested two persons, including the main culprit," Singh said.

The report also quoted Thoubal Superintendent of Police Sachidananda as saying that police "could not take any action" so far due to "lack of evidence". "We only came to know about the video yesterday. Now that we have evidence in the form of the video, we have swung into action and have begun making arrests," he said.

Moreover, there was reportedly a delay in the transfer of the case between police stations. It took more than a month for the FIR to be transferred to the relevant police station — from Saikul police station to Nongpok Sekmai — since the victims had fled their homes and had approached police in another district.

Were police present at the incident site or not?

One of the women in the viral claimed that Manipur police were present at the time of the incident, " but they didn’t help us ". In conversation with the Wire, a survivor said she saw four policemen sitting in the car and looking at the violence.

One of the victims also told The Indian Express they (the two women) had been "left to the mob by the police". In the police complaint too, it's mentioned that the women were with police from Thoubal’s Nongpok Sekmai police station when a mob seized them.

However, a police official denied these allegations and called these claims "untrue". "That very day, the Nongpok Sekmai police station was being mobbed by people trying to loot arms. Police were busy guarding the police station," he was quoted by the report as saying.

According to the Manipur Police, four people have been arrested in connection with the viral video.