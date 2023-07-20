Manipur video: Grabbed my breasts, threatened to kill, police didn't help — Survivors share harrowing details

Manipur viral video: One of the two women seen in the viral Manipur video said the "Meitei mob" threatened to kill her if she didn't take off her clothes.

"I did as they (mob) told me, and three men surrounded me... One of them told the other, ‘let’s rape her’, but..."

The plight of the two Manipur women seen in the viral video shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district is unimaginable. As the video garnered condemnation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and other top leaders and celebrities, reports have emerged citing the two survivors sharing harrowing details of the May 4 incident.

One of the two women seen in the viral Manipur video said the "Meitei mob" threatened to kill her if she didn't take off her clothes. "When we resisted, they told me: ‘If you don’t take off your clothes, we will kill you’,” the woman, who is in her forties, told Scroll.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The alleged mastermind was arrested on Thursday.

One of the survivors narrated how the situation unfolded on May 4 - when the ethnic violence in the state had just begun. The survivor said the assault took place near her village, B Phainom, in Kangpokpi district on May 4. This was a day after clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The women said "her family and others escaped through a dirt lane" when they heard that Meitei mobs were “burning homes” in a nearby village. The mob, however, found them. She alleged that her neighbour and his son were taken away and killed. "The mob then began to assault the women... asking them to strip off our clothes," she was quoted as saying.

Upon resisting, the mob reportedly told her: "If you don’t take off your clothes, we will kill you."

She said she took off "every item of clothing” only in order to "protect herself", Scroll reported. Meanwhile, the men allegedly "slapped and punched her". The woman alleged that she was later dragged to a paddy field, where the men asked her to "lie down".

"I did as they told me, and three men surrounded me... One of them told the other, ‘let’s rape her’, but ultimately they did not,” she was quoted saying. The women said she was "lucky" that they did not go to that extent . “But they grabbed my breasts,” she said.

She added that she was not aware of what was happening to her 21-year-old neighbour who was some distance away.

'Manipur police were present, but didn't help us'

One of the survivors told the Wire Manipur police were present at the time of the incident, "but they didn’t help us". The other survivor said she saw four policemen sitting in the car and looking at the violence. "They didn’t do anything to help us," she alleged. This survivor’s father and brother were killed in the mob attack, the report mentioned.

The Manipur Police have not yet responded to the allegations.

'No rapes took place'

The second survivor told The Wire that no rapes took place. The statement contradicted the complaint and FIR which alleged gang-rape of one woman.

"We were not raped by them – they just took off our clothes and touched our bodies," she said. "Three people held me and one gave out a call, “Those who want to torture them, please come’,” the first survivor was quoted as saying.

Actions taken in Manipur video case

Actions has already been initiated in the matter. The Manipur Police arrested one of the main accused on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

The Supreme Court also stepped in on Thursday and said it was "very deeply disturbed" by the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, terming it "simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy".

Taking cognisance of the video, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the Centre and Manipur government to take immediate action. It observed that using women as an instrument to perpetrate violence in a charged atmosphere is simply unacceptable and that the visuals indicated gross constitutional violation and infraction of human rights.