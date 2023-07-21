Manipur Video: 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs highlight other 'barbaric' crimes against community, demand CBI probe

The statement shared by MLA LM Khaute on Twitter highlighted the brutal case of beheading of David Thiek, terming these as cases of "barbarism and crimes of utmost savagery". As per reports, Thiek (31) was beheaded while he was guarding his village.

All 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs of the Manipur Legislative Assembly condemned the viral video of two women being paraded naked in a Manipur village. In an official statement on Thursday, the Kuki-Zomi MLAs said the incident that happened on May 4 has shocked the conscience of Indians. They also listed at least four other gruesome incidents of rape and murder against women in the state.

Out of the 10 MLAs, seven belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The MLAs' statement also mentioned few other incidents of rape and murder in Manipur . "The murder of a Kuki-Zo mother and her two daughters in their residence at Uripok, Imphal; the kidnapping of a Kuki-Zo woman from Checkon brutally raped twice in Langol and Ngarian Hill; the lynching of two nursing students in Porompat left to die on the streets but miraculously survived; the merciless killing of a Kuki-Zo mentally unsound woman in the heart of Imphal city are the most inhumane and barbaric crimes against women and humanity," the statement read.

The statement shared by MLA LM Khaute on Twitter also highlights the brutal case of beheading of David Thiek, terming these as cases of "barbarism and crimes of utmost savagery". As per reports, Thiek (31) was beheaded while he was guarding his village.

The MLAs urged the Centre to act with firmness and hand over the cases against the Kuki-Zomi people to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"We strongly condemn these acts of cruelty and savagery perpetrated by the Meitei militias against our fellow helpless, defenseless and innocent Kuki-Zo people that have equally shocked the conscience of our fellow Indians," the statement read.

"We urge the Govt of India to act with firmness and hand over these heinous cases and all the killings of Kuki-Zo people during the ongoing ethnic cleansing in Manipur, including the attack on our colleague MLA to Central Bureau of Investigation and book all the culprits responsible at the earliest", the statement added.

The MLAs' statement was referring to a May 4 video that showed two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With inputs from PTI)