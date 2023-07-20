The incident took place on May 4 in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, where three women were stripped naked in front of a mob that allegedly gang-raped one of them and also killed the victim's brother when he tried to intervene.
#WATCH | Before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi says, "Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy...I am confident that all the MPs, together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry… pic.twitter.com/t1nMM44WWm— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023
My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action…— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 20, 2023
The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023
Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023
MANIPUR:Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur…Every time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhuman, barbarian acts.As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am…— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 20, 2023
The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve.— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 20, 2023
Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur… I am seething with anger… no man should go unpunished for such crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2023
