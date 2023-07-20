The incident took place on May 4 in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, where three women were stripped naked in front of a mob that allegedly gang-raped one of them and also killed the victim's brother when he tried to intervene.

The video clip of two women being paraded naked by a violent mob in Manipur has shocked the nation to its core and it has drawn sharp reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as well as the opposition leaders.

The distressing clip, which is allegedly two months old, surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, July 19, leading to a massive outcry across the nation.

According to the complaint that was filed with the police against the perpetrators, the incident took place on May 4 in Manipur's Kangpokpi district , where three women were stripped naked in front of a mob that allegedly gang-raped one of them and also killed the victim's brother when he tried to intervene. The short clip, captured by one person who was part of the mob, showed only two women being paraded naked.

Reports say that the perpetrators involved in the act allegedly belonged to the Meitei community.

Addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, “The incident in Manipur that has come to the fore is shameful for any civilisation. The country is ashamed. I appeal to all chief ministers to strengthen laws to take stringent action against crime, especially against women. The incident might be from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, or Manipur; the culprit should not go scot-free in any corner of the country."

#WATCH | Before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi says, "Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy...I am confident that all the MPs, together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry… pic.twitter.com/t1nMM44WWm — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, on Thursday, urged the Centre to take strict action in the case expressing deep concern about the incident and calling it a ‘gross constitutional failure’.

He also assured strict action against perpetrators and expressed the possibility of "capital punishment".

“Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he tweeted.

My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 20, 2023

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday night in a tweet called the incident "condemnable and downright inhuman”.

She also spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh, who informed her that the investigation is underway and assured her that no stone will be left unturned to punish the perpetrators.

The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023

Bollywood actors react to Manipur viral video

The horrific incident has also drawn sharp reactions from Bollywood celebrities.

Akshay Kumar tweeted that he was "disgusted" to see the video and hoped that the perpetrators should meet the strictest punishment.

“Shaken and disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur, I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again,” Akshay Kumar wrote.

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023

The director of Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri, fumed over the "shameful incident."

“Every time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhuman, barbarian acts, we are a failed society. I am sorry, my sisters. I am sorry, my mother. I am sorry, Bharat Mata,” he tweeted.

MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur…Every time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhuman, barbarian acts.As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am…— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 20, 2023

Actress Richa Chada also reacted sharply over the incident, on Twitter she wrote, "Shameful! Horrific! Lawless!"

"The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve," Kiara Advani tweeted.

The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve. — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 20, 2023

"Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur. I am seething with anger… no man should go unpunished for such crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.

Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur… I am seething with anger… no man should go unpunished for such crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2023

Opposition leaders slam government

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from the opposition leaders as well, who expressed concern and questioned the BJP-led Manipur government for failing to maintain law and order across the state.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the incident "very shameful and condemnable." He said this kind of act cannot be tolerated in Indian society.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed anguish over the incident and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur violence.

“Why is the Central Government's Prime Minister sitting blindly on the violent incidents in Manipur? Do such pictures and violent incidents not disturb them?” she tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter wrote, “PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy.” Further, quoting the new opposition alliance, he said “INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward.”