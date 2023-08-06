Manipur violence: Curfew to be relaxed on Monday for 7 hours amid ongoing unrest, boycott announcement

Curfew in Manipur's Imphal West district will be relaxed for seven hours on Monday, August 7, allowing the public to purchase essential items. However, fresh violence erupted in the district, and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has announced its decision to boycott the Manipur government.

Curfew in Manipur's Imphal West will be relaxed on Monday, August 7, from 5 am to 12 pm to allow the public to purchase essential items such as medicine and food. Meanwhile, fresh violence erupted in the district on Saturday and the state's civil society organisation representation has announced its decision to boycott the Manipur government.

Curfew to be relaxed for 7 hours

The restriction of movement of Imphal West's residents will be lifted on Monday, August 7, from 5 am - 12 pm to allow the general public to purchase essentials such as medicines and food, the Government of Manipur announced on Sunday.

In a letter signed by the District Magistrate and addressed to other local authorities, the government announced the curfew relaxation.

However, the movement of persons belonging to essential services is exempted from the curfew imposition. These include health, electricity, PHED, petrol pumps, schools/colleges, municipality, press and electronic media, and functioning of Courts and the to and fro movement of flight passengers.

The restrictions have been in place since July 3, 2023.

15 houses set on fire, tear gas shells dispersed

On Sunday, officials reported that fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Imphal West district, resulting in fifteen houses being set on fire in Langol Games village. A rampaging mob was responsible for the chaos. To control the situation, security personnel intervened by firing several rounds of tear gas shells.

During the violence, a 45-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds on his left thigh and was rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Thankfully, his condition is stable and out of danger.

Although the situation improved on Sunday morning, restrictions remained in place. Additionally, incidents of violence were also reported in Imphal East district's Checkon area, where a large commercial establishment was torched, and three nearby houses were set on fire. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames. In Kangpokpi district, a gunfight broke out between security forces and militants, leading to the apprehension of a man and the seizure of an SLR with 50 rounds.

These violent incidents took place amidst a 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, causing disruption and paralyzing normal life in the Imphal valley on Saturday. The ongoing ethnic clashes, which began on May 3, have tragically claimed over 160 lives over the last three months.

COCOMI announces Manipur government boycott

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing several civil society organizations in Imphal, has decided to boycott the state government due to its failure to convene an emergency session of the legislative assembly and its inadequate handling of the ongoing unrest, which has resulted in the loss of over 160 lives.

During a press conference held at the COCOMI office on Sunday, convener Jeetendra Ningomba expressed disappointment with the government's disregard for their request to hold an emergency assembly session before August 5, aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the current turmoil. Consequently, COCOMI announced that it will not cooperate with any activities initiated by the state government.

"We had called for an emergency session of the assembly, but the state government chose not to act upon our request. This compelled us to take the decision to boycott," Ningomba stated.

Furthermore, COCOMI strongly condemned the recent tragic incident in Kwakta, Bishnupur district, where three innocent lives were lost. The convener expressed dissatisfaction with the central government's silence in response to such a heinous act.