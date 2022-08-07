    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Manipur: Mobile internet suspended for five days across the state

    Manipur: Mobile internet suspended for five days across the state

    Manipur: Mobile internet suspended for five days across the state
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Mini

    The decision came following a report by the Superintendent of Police of Bishnupur district that a vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 men at Phougakchao Ikhang on Saturday evening.

    Mobile data services have been suspended for five days across Manipur, an order issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash said on Saturday.
    According to the order, some anti-social elements are using social media to transmit hate speeches inciting the passions of the public. The decision came following a report by the Superintendent of Police of Bishnupur district that a vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 men at Phougakchao Ikhang on Saturday evening.
    The crime has created communal tension, the order said. The District Magistrate of Bishnupur has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for a period of two months across the valley district beginning Saturday evening.
    Also read: 
    Countdown for ISRO's maiden small satellite mission begins
    Tension has been brewing in the state after All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) imposed an indefinite economic blockade along the national highways of the landlocked state on Friday morning. The student body had been demanding that the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021 be tabled in the Assembly.
    The imposition of the indefinite economic blockade prompted a valley-based organisation Meitei Leepun to lock the Imphal office of ATSUM on Friday afternoon.
    Also read: Bhagwant Mann appears before court in two-year-old rioting case
    Meitei Leepun claimed that the blockade targets the valley area of the state. The ATSUM was demanding the tabling of the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Monsoon session of the assembly for greater financial and administrative autonomy of the hill region to ensure development at par with the valley areas of the state.
    Instead, the N Biren Singh-led BJP government of the state introduced the Manipur (hill areas) district council 6th and 7th amendment bills on Tuesday, which the protesters claimed was not in line with their demands.
    ATSUM was observing a total shutdown in the tribal-dominated hill of Kangpokpi and Senapati since Tuesday after the amendment bills were introduced unannounced.
    Also read: Telangana CM to boycott NITI Aayog's meet due to discrimination against states

    Previous Article

    National Handloom Day 2022: History and significance

    Next Article

    Countdown for ISRO's maiden small satellite mission begins

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng