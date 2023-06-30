Manipur Live updates: Rahul Gandhi in Moirang, CM Biren Singh to meet governor today

Manipur LIVE Updates | CM Biren Singh to meet state governor today
Manipur Chief Minister Chief Minister N Biren Singh will meet the state Governor around 1-1:30 pm today.
Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit: Assam CM says such visits will have no positive result | WATCH
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: "The state and central governments are working to control the situation in Manipur. Such visits (Rahul Gandhi's visit) will have no positive result. This tour is just for media coverage. I believe one should not try to take political advantage of such a tragic situation in a state."
Rahul Gandhi Manipur visit LIVE | Congress leader to meet like-minded party leaders, civil society members in Imphal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Maniour's Moirang on Friday to meet people affected due to violence in the state. He will also meet 10 like-minded party leaders and members of civil society organisation in Imphal. Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra informed that the Congress leader will also meet 10 like-minded party leaders and United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and civil society organisation members after returning to Imphal.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi traveled to Manipur’s Moirang on Friday to visit relief camps in the town. Gandhi is expected to meet like-minded party leaders, intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, besides visiting relief camps in the capital of Manipur, party officials said. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.