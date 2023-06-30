CNBC TV18
Manipur Live updates: Rahul Gandhi in Moirang, CM Biren Singh to meet governor today

By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 30, 2023 12:11 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to the violence-hit Manipur, reached Moirang on Friday. Today, he is expected to meet like-minded party leaders, intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal. This comes a day after huge drama ensued upon his visit to the state. His convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks. The Congress leader arrived in Manipur on Thursday to "bring a healing touch" to local communities. Follow LIVE Updates here

Live Updates

Manipur LIVE Updates | CM Biren Singh to meet state governor today

Manipur Chief Minister Chief Minister N Biren Singh will meet the state Governor around 1-1:30 pm today.

Jun 30, 2023 12:10 PM

Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit: Assam CM says such visits will have no positive result | WATCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: "The state and central governments are working to control the situation in Manipur. Such visits (Rahul Gandhi's visit) will have no positive result. This tour is just for media coverage. I believe one should not try to take political advantage of such a tragic situation in a state." 

Jun 30, 2023 11:59 AM

Rahul Gandhi Manipur visit LIVE | Congress leader to meet like-minded party leaders, civil society members in Imphal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Maniour's Moirang on Friday to meet people affected due to violence in the state. He will also meet 10 like-minded party leaders and members of civil society organisation in Imphal. Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra informed that the Congress leader will also meet 10 like-minded party leaders and United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and civil society organisation members after returning to Imphal.

Jun 30, 2023 11:49 AM

Manipur LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi shares lunch with children at relief camp in violence-hit Churachandpur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to the violence-hit Manipur, was spotted having lunch with children at a relief camp in Churachandpur.

Jun 30, 2023 11:37 AM

Rahul Gandhi travels to Moirang to visit relief camps

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi traveled to Manipur’s Moirang on Friday to visit relief camps in the town. Gandhi is expected to meet like-minded party leaders, intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, besides visiting relief camps in the capital of Manipur, party officials said. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

Jun 30, 2023 11:35 AM
