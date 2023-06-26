Manipur violence: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after Amit Shah briefing; Local police destroy 12 bunkers

Amid escalating violence in Manipur, local police destroyed 12 bunkers and seized six mortar shells during search operations. The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in over 100 fatalities, with 135 arrests made by state police.

In the midst of ongoing instability in Manipur, local police on Sunday demolished 12 bunkers and confiscated six mortar shells. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting after being briefed by Home Minister Amit Shah on the evolving situation.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after Amit Shah briefing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the situation in Manipur after being briefed by Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence. The prime minister recently returned to Delhi last night after an almost week-long trip to the US and Egypt.

This news comes a day after Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with Shah in Delhi to brief him about the evolving situation. They were joined by BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra and the titular king of Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba, a Rajya Sabha MP.

According to News18, sources said that Shah had emphasised the importance of peace in the entirety of Manipur during that meeting. Singh tweeted after their meeting that the home minister "assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur."

An all-party meeting on the Manipur violence was held this weekend wherein the Opposition criticised Modi for travelling while violence in Manipur continued. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday also demanded the resignation of Singh over his failure to control the violence in his state.

Local police destroy 12 bunkers, seize six mortar shells

In the ongoing search operations conducted by security forces, 12 bunkers were destroyed and six mortar shells were seized, according to local police reports. Over the past 24 hours, search operations took place in various districts including Tamenglong, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Kakching, and Churachandpur, authorities confirmed on Sunday night.

While the situation remains tense, police stated that it is under control with sporadic incidents occurring.

During the search operations, security forces discovered three 51 mm and as many 84 mm mortar shells in a paddy field in Sahumphai. Additionally, an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered in the vicinity of Kangvai and S Kotlian villages in the Bishnupur district.

Promptly, bomb disposal teams defused the mortar shells and IED on-site, neutralizing the potential threat.

Since the outbreak of ethnic clashes in Manipur last month, a total of 1,100 arms, 13,702 ammunition and 250 bombs have been recovered.

Why is Manipur witnessing violence?

These ethnic clashes in Manipur emerged on May 3 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis, accounting for approximately 53 percent of the state's population, primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, while the Nagas and Kukis, constituting around 40 percent of the population, inhabit the hill districts.

The ongoing violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed the lives of more than 100 people to date. In response, the state police have made 135 arrests, primarily related to curfew violations, theft in abandoned houses and arson.

