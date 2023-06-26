Manipur violence: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after Amit Shah briefing; Local police destroy 12 bunkers

Amid escalating violence in Manipur, local police destroyed 12 bunkers and seized six mortar shells during search operations. The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in over 100 fatalities, with 135 arrests made by state police.

In the midst of ongoing instability in Manipur, local police on Sunday demolished 12 bunkers and confiscated six mortar shells. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting after being briefed by Home Minister Amit Shah on the evolving situation.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after Amit Shah briefing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the situation in Manipur after being briefed by Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence. The prime minister recently returned to Delhi last night after an almost week-long trip to the US and Egypt.

This news comes a day after Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with Shah in Delhi to brief him about the evolving situation. They were joined by BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra and the titular king of Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba, a Rajya Sabha MP.