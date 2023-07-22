Manipur incident viral video: 5 held, Smriti Irani says the issue has implications on national security

As the situation remains grim in Manipur, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Saturday, "This (Manipur viral video) issue is not only sensitive but has implications with regard to national security and is known to the opposition leaders."

A 19-year-old was arrested late on Friday for his alleged involvement in the May 4 incident in Manipur that has sparked a massive uproar across the nation. According to News 18, the person was identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi. With this, a total of five people have been arrested in the Manipur ‘disrobing and parading women’ case.

The Manipur Police tweeted on Saturday, "As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded by unknown miscreants on 4th May, 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether 05 (five) main accused have been arrested in the case. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts."

Tensions mounted in Manipur when a 26-second video surfaced on Wednesday and went viral soon. The video showed the two women stripped naked, groped by a violent mob and taken towards a paddy field on May 4, a day after violence erupted in the northeastern state, sparking nationwide outrage.

As the situation remains grim in Manipur, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Saturday, "This (Manipur viral video) issue is not only sensitive but has implications with regard to national security and is known to the opposition leaders."

Earlier, four of the five arrested men were remanded in 11-day police custody as the chorus of protests against the sexual assault of two women in Manipur grew louder. Police said they were remanded in police custody till July 31 by a court in Thoubal district.

The husband of one of two women is a Kargil war veteran. He rued that though he protected the country, he could not save his wife from being humiliated. He had served the Indian Army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment, news agency PTI reported.

It may be recalled that the complaint in connection with the case was lodged around a month ago – June 21 – at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.

As the clamour over the viral video continues, the house of the main accused, who was arrested on Thursday , was set on fire by angry villagers. According to police, he was seen in the video prominently directing the mob at B. Phainom village of Kangpokpi district.

The house of another suspect was burnt by locals in the second such incident in connection with the case. According to police, the suspect’s house was located at Wangjing in Thoubal district.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday that people of the state consider "women as their mother" but the miscreants who disrobed the two tribal women have “tarnished the state’s reputation.” He said, while informing that state-wide protests were launched to condemn the incident.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With inputs from PTI)