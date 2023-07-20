Manipur Violence: Governor asks the state police to explain its failure

Governor Uikey also expressed sympathy for the two Manipuri women whose video of being paraded naked by unknown assailants went viral on social media on Wednesday. Speaking about the fragile security situation prevailing in the Northeastern state for over two months now, she said that she has never witnessed such a situation anywhere in the country.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, in an exclusive interview with News18 on Thursday, questioned the role of police in maintaining law and order in the state. She said that she sought an explanation from DGP Rajiv Singh for the police's "inaction" over the heinous crime against two Manipuri women, who were sexually assaulted and paraded naked by a mob.

"What was the police doing for so long, I asked the DGP. If this video would not have happened, the police would not have done anything."

"What must have gone on these ladies? I only came to know about this yesterday, whatever has happened and I'm feeling sad and badly hurt," she added.

Exclusive | Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey (@AnusuiyaUikey) speaks to News18's @KamalikaSengupt 'What was police doing for so long? I have asked DGP. If this video wouldn't have done the rounds, the police would not have anything"#ManipurVideo #ManipurViolence #PMModi pic.twitter.com/FPcXQ8x6pa— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 20, 2023 Speaking about the fragile security situation prevailing in the Northeastern state for over two months now, she said that she has never witnessed such a situation anywhere in the country. "Violence is not ending here at all," she said.

She also confirmed conveying the prevailing ground situation of the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released his made first statement on the ongoing ethnic violence, condemning the alleged sexual assault of women and promising tough action against the perpetrators.

"My heart is filled with pain, it is filled with anger," he said. "The incident from Manipur that has come to the fore, it is shameful for any civil society."