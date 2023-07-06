Manipur government extends ban on internet services as violence continues

The Manipur government extended the suspension of internet services in the state till 3 pm of July 10.

The Manipur government extended the suspension of internet services in the state till 3 pm of July 10 "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order". The state government made the announcement on Wednesday.

Internet services were banned across the northeastern state for the first time on May 3 when clashes between ethnic communities were first reported. Since then, the suspension is being extended from time to time.

"There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation," Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh was quoted by news agency as saying.

The incident took place at Samaram late Tuesday after a 27-year-old man, identified as Ronaldo, was killed in a clash when a 700-800-strong mob tried to storm the camp of the third IRB at Wangbal, 4 km away, to loot firearms from the police armoury.

Meanwhile, firing was reported during the day in Luangshangol or Phaileng area along the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. Security forces controlled the situation, the police said in a statement.

The mob also attacked a team of the Assam Rifles that was on the way to the camp. They fired on the personnel, in which a jawan was injured, and torched their vehicle, officials said.

"Ten others were also injured in the clashes and six of them with serious injuries were admitted to a hospital in Imphal," officials told PTI.

So far, more than 100 people have died and several hundred injured, besides thousands taking shelter in relief camps.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

"Keeping in mind the welfare of the student", the schools under the Department of Education (Schools), Government of Manipur, r esumed normal classes for class I to class VIII on Wednesday. "The schools had extended summer vacation since May 4, 2023, till July 4, 2023, due to prevailing law and order situation," the release said.

(With agency inputs)