Manipur government extends ban on internet services as violence continues

The Manipur government extended the suspension of internet services in the state till 3 pm of July 10 "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order". The state government made the announcement on Wednesday.

Internet services were banned across the northeastern state for the first time on May 3 when clashes between ethnic communities were first reported. Since then, the suspension is being extended from time to time.

"There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation," Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh was quoted by news agency as saying.