India says hundreds of Myanmar nationals entered Manipur illegally last week

Hundreds of Myanmar nationals, including children, illegally entered Manipur, raising concerns about border security and international implications.

According to the government, 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, entered Manipur illegally last week. The Home Department released a statement confirming the incident, which occurred on July 22 and 23 in Chandel district. The Assam Rifles, the India-Myanmar border guarding force, discovered the illegal influx.

In response to the situation, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi questioned the Assam Rifles about how the Myanmarese managed to enter India without proper travel documents and directed them to immediately push back the individuals.

"Report has been received from the Headquarters 28 Sector Assam Rifles that 718 fresh refugees have crossed the India-Myanmar border and entered into the general area of New Lajang," Joshi said in the statement.

Among the 718 individuals, 209 were men, 208 were women and 301 were children.

On July 22, thirteen Myanmar nationals entered the Lajang area, while on July 23, a total of 230 Myanmarese arrived in New Lajang, 89 in New Samtal, 143 in Yangnomphai village, 175 in Yangnomphai Saw Mill, 30 in Aivomjang, and 38 in Bhonse.

The Manipur state government had previously communicated clear instructions to the Assam Rifles to take strict action in preventing the entry of Myanmar nationals without valid travel documents, following the directives of the Home Ministry.

The government considered the illegal entry as a matter of utmost seriousness and sensitivity due to potential international ramifications, particularly concerning the law and order situation.

In response to the situation, the government advised the deputy commissioner and SP of Chandel district to oversee the repatriation process of the illegal immigrants and also to keep biometric records and photographs of all Myanmar nationals.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long porous border with Myanmar, where Chins, who have ethnic ties with Kukis of Manipur, reside on the Myanmar side.