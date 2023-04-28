Mob torches Manipur CM’s event venue in Churachandpur, Section 144 imposed

The venue where Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to attend a programme was vandalised and set on fire by an unruly mob.

Internet connectivity was temporarily suspend and ban was imposed on large gatherings of people in Churachandpur district of Manipur after a mob set fire to an open gym that was constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka area of the district. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was scheduled to inaugurate the gym, said the government will take action against the culprits.

According to an official order, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Form (ITLF) called for a total shutdown in Churachandpur district from 8 am to 4 pm on April 28 to avoid mobilisation through social media and networking sites. The authorities, therefore, decided to suspend mobile internet services till the situation improves.

The district administration also imposed a ban on gathering of more than five people at one place under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), with immediate effect from April 28.