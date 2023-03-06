Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura chief minister, winning 32 seats

On Monday, the BJP legislative party held a meeting, and Manik Saha was elected as the next chief minister of the northeastern state of Tripura. In the recently held elections, the BJP won 32 seats of the 60-member Assembly while its ally — Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) — won one seat.

According to PTI, a spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party.

There was earlier talk that Saha, who took over as chief minister of the delicate border state last year after Biplab Kumar Deb was replaced as part of a brand renewal campaign, may be replaced by Union minister Pratima Bhowmik.

Saha, a dental surgeon who still occasionally helps out during operations, was once thought to be a supporter of Biplab Deb and didn't win his first Assembly election until after he was elected chief executive. After taking over, however, Saha really started to shine, cultivating the reputation of a "gentleman politician," in contrast to the hooliganism that had come to characterise Deb's time in office.

The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on March 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present at the event.

Assam Chief Minister and NEDA head Himanta Biswa Darma had visited the state on Sunday to measure the water and held meetings with the Chief Minister and senior party colleagues on the possible formation of the next cabinet.

PTI reported that party sources said, Sarma also had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday over the composition of the cabinet and its leader to ensure a smooth transition.

BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled states are expected to also join the swearing-in ceremony.

