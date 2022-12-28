Mangoes in winter: Unseasonal Kesar variety makes waves in Porbandar market

On Monday (December 26), some farmers showcased batches of super-early Gujarati Kesar mangoes at a Porbandar market, giving their colleagues and other visitors plenty of food for thought. Around 60 kg of the fruit was auctioned off at mouth-watering prices.

The Gujarati Kesar variety is grown in Saurashtra’s Talala and adjoining areas and has been giving close competition to its scrumptious cousins from Bengal and Maharashtra. This year, there are reports of mango trees flowering almost 2-3 months ahead of time in Porbandar’s other areas, including Bileshwar and Khanbhala.

Auction

The Kesar mangoes hit the marketing yard on Monday, with 60 kg of produce being auctioned. Usually, the auction of mangoes starts in the summer. In this winter auction, the opening price of the of-season fruit was quoted at Rs 350 per kg, and it reached up to Rs 501.