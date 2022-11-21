Mangaluru auto blast news: The press conference was held after the police carried out search operations in seven locations including Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Thirthahalli.
The Karnataka Police on Monday said the accused in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case was "inspired and influenced by some terrorist organisation which has a global presence". Earlier, the police had called the incident an 'act of terror'. Amid these claims, top intelligence sources told News18 that the suspect, Mohammed Shariq, may have been radicalised by the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and had several fake Aadhaar cards in his possession.
In a press conference on Monday, a day after the incident, Karnataka ADGP, Law & Order, Alok Kumar, said premises were searched and a lot of explosives material, matchboxes, nut bolts, circuits were found. "We've come to know sources of it because some purchases were made online and some others offline. We're working on it," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
Laying put details of the accused, the ADGP said he had three cases against him — two in Mangaluru city and one in Shivamogga. "He has been booked under UAPA in two of the cases and he was wanted in the third case. He was on the run for a long time," police said.
Shariq was also involved in painting objectionable graffiti in Mangaluru earlier and was later released on bail. His name had also surfaced when a communal clash broke out over putting up the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's photo at a public place on August 15 in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga.
The low-intensity blast, that occurred in an autorickshaw in Karnataka's Mangaluru city, is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
What we know in the Mangaluru blast case so far
