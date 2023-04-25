Mana village in Uttarakhand receives recognition as 'First Indian Village'

This development comes subsequent to the endorsement of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year, affirming that Mana was the initial village in the nation.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has declared Mana village, located at the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, as the “first Indian village” by placing a signboard at its entrance. Previously, the village was known as the “last Indian village”.

This development comes subsequent to the endorsement of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year, affirming that Mana was the initial village in the nation.

PM Modi supported Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's remark that the border village should be considered the first village in the country.

“For me, every village at the border is the first village of the country, “ PM Modi had said in Mana.

Chief Minister Dhami lauded the Vibrant Village programme initiated under the leadership of PM Modi, stating that it has contributed to the development of the border areas of the country, the news agency ANI reported. “The government's efforts towards making the border areas more vibrant are bearing fruit, and the Vibrant Village programme is a crucial part of this,” Dhami said.

The government launched the Vibrant Village Programme, a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at the development of villages on the northern border to improve the quality of life of people living in identified border villages. In the Union Budget for 2022–2023, the initiative was announced. The border regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Ladakh will be covered under this. A total of 2,963 villages will be covered under this programme, with 663 of them to be covered in the first phase.

The district government will work with Gram Panchayats to develop Vibrant Village Action Plans, which will help assure the program's success. The scheme will not overlap with the Border Area Development Programme.

The objective is to identify and develop economic drivers in border villages on the northern border. This includes promoting social entrepreneurship and empowering youth and women through skill development. Additionally, tourism potential will be leveraged by promoting local culture and heritage. Finally, sustainable eco-agri businesses will be developed through community-based organisations, cooperatives, and NGOs using the "one village-one product" concept.