Man who tweeted 'will blast Mumbai soon' detained by police

A man has been detained by the Mumbai police on Tuesday for allegedly posting a threatening message on social media regarding an attack on Mumbai. The man allegedly tweeted a threatening message, “I am gonna blast Mumbai very soon,” on Monday. Following this, police sprang into action and an investigation was launched. The culprit was nabbed within a day and was taken into custody for further interrogation.

As per reports, the Mumbai police received the threat around 11 am on Monday. In the tweet, the person had allegedly written, “I am gonna blast Mumbai very soon.”

After receiving the threat, they launched an investigation into the matter and on Tuesday the police informed that one person had been identified and taken into custody.

“The police have identified the person and have taken him into custody for interrogating him,” news agency ANI said on Twitter.

The police are investigating the matter and further details of the case are awaited.

Last month in a similar case, the Mumbai police detained an 18-year-old HSC student from Gujarat’s Surat for allegedly posting a threat against Akasa Airlines on social media.

The student had tweeted “AkasaAir Boeing 737 Max will go down”, police told The Indian Express.

A case was registered at the airport police station, Mumbai, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and at the Airport police station in Mumbai.

An FIR was registered, and the police started tracing the culprit using his IP address, and finally, he was traced at Surat in Gujarat.

However, after the boy was detained, the police learned that he was just keen on learning about planes and without realising its repercussions, he tweeted the message and tagged the airline.

“In his statement to police, the accused told us that he was keen on learning about aircraft and would often look at videos or read about planes. He was not aware that it may create chaos,” an officer was quoted as saying by the daily.

The boy was later released on bail.