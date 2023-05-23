English
Man who tweeted 'will blast Mumbai soon' detained by police

By CNBCTV18.com Contributor May 23, 2023 5:02:22 PM IST (Published)

The Mumbai police received the threat around 11 am on Monday. In the tweet, the person had allegedly written, “I am gonna blast Mumbai very soon.” The police nabbed the culprit within a day after the threat message was posted on social media.

A man has been detained by the Mumbai police on Tuesday for allegedly posting a threatening message on social media regarding an attack on Mumbai. The man allegedly tweeted a threatening message, “I am gonna blast Mumbai very soon,” on Monday. Following this, police sprang into action and an investigation was launched. The culprit was nabbed within a day and was taken into custody for further interrogation.

As per reports, the Mumbai police received the threat around 11 am on Monday. In the tweet, the person had allegedly written, “I am gonna blast Mumbai very soon.”
After receiving the threat, they launched an investigation into the matter and on Tuesday the police informed that one person had been identified and taken into custody.
