Man stabbed in throat with trident; travels 56-km in West Bengal to get it removed at hospital

By CNBCTV18.COMNov 29, 2022 12:01:14 PM IST (Updated)

Doctors at the hospital in Kolkata were surprised when the patient spoke to them normally and did not have any pain despite the 30 cm long trident being stuck in his throat.

A man in West Bengal managed to travel over 65 km for a surgery to get a 150-year-old trident (trishul) removed, which was lodged in his neck following a fight. According to reports, the incident occurred on November 27, to one Bhaskar Ram, a resident of Kalyani in Nadia district of West Bengal. The man was brought to NRS Medical College in Kolkata where a speciaslist team of doctors performed a surgery.

Reports quoted Hospital staff had as saying that the patient reached the emergency department at around 3 am of November 28 with a trident lodged in his throat. The trishul, approximately  30 cm long,  was stuck in Ram's neck, yet he didn't feel any pain and was able to speak normally.


The specialist team of Associate Professor Dr Pranabashish Banerjee, Dr Arpita Mahanti, Sutirtha Saha and Dr Madhurima successfully managed to remove the trident in a rare surgery, which lasted  for a couple of hours.

"The operation was too risky to perform. But our team has done it, the patient is stable now," Dr Pranabashish Banerjee was quoted as saying.

According to doctors, not every patient would have managed to survive such an incident for over  a few minutes. However, in this case, Bhaskar did not feel any pain, and he could converse normally with the doctors. He remained calm before the surgery.

The family of the victim said that the 150-year-old trident was kept at the altar in Bhaskar Ram's house for about 150 years where he has been worshiping the historical trident. Bhaskar was attacked with the trident by a man during an argument.

