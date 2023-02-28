Man dies in Ujjain after suspected mobile phone battery explosion; forensic experts called in for probe

A suspected mobile phone battery explosion is believed to have caused his death, leading to forensic experts being called in to investigate the incident.

A 68-year-old man was found dead in his home in Badnagar town, 50 km from the district headquarters of Ujjain, on Monday. Dayaram Barod's upper body parts were severely damaged and lying scattered around his home, leading police to suspect that a mobile phone battery explosion may have been the cause of his death.

Barod's friend had gone to pick him up for a scheduled outing, but when Barod did not answer his phone, the friend went to his house and found him dead. The mobile phone pieces were also found near the body.

Speaking on the incident, Manish Mishra, the in-charge of the Badnagar police station, said that no other explosive material was found in the house. Forensic experts were conducting a thorough investigation into the incident from all angles, including whether a high-tension electricity line passing near the house could have caused the explosion.

Barod's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination. The police have not ruled out any possibilities and are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of Barod's death.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of mobile phones and their batteries. The public is being advised to take proper care of their mobile phones and avoid using cheap or counterfeit batteries, which can pose a serious risk. The local authorities are urging the public to be cautious and report any suspicious activity or unusual incidents immediately to the authorities.

