Man caught raping stray dog in Delhi; police respond after aminal activists rake up curel act

The incident, which occurred at a park in Harinagar area of Delhi was captured on video. However, an animal rights activist tweeted that the Stations House Officer SHO of Harinagar Police station refused to file an FIR.
In shocking incident, a man in Delhi was caught on video raping a stray dog at a park in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi. The incident was captured on camera by an animal feeder, and the video has gone viral on social media, with people condemning the accused for his act of animal cruelty. The person, who saw the crime and captured it on video, contacted the local police station to register a complaint. However, an animal rights activist tweeted that the Stations House Officer (SHO) of Harinagar Police station refused to file an FIR.
Several Twitter users condemned the act and expressed their ire on the Delhi Police for ignoring the incident. Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Pankhuri Pathak questioned the authorities for not registering an FIR. She tweeted, "Let us be clear. By not filing an FIR and arresting this monster, @DelhiPolice is shielding and enabling a rapist. What is stopping SHO Harinagar from taking action? (sic)" Tagging the Delhi police and other officials.
After the clip went viral several more Twitter users questioned Delhi Police's role in the matter. To this the Delhi Police responded by tweeting that they had taken cognisance of the matter . The Delhi police added that the concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action in the matter.
Last year, in a similar incident, a food delivery executive in Mumbai allegedly raped a 6-month-old stray puppy. The heinous act was recorded by another food delivery executive, a colleague of the accused shared the video on social media to spread awareness. The accused was arrested by the police after a complaint by an animal activist and members of NGO Bombay Animal Rights was filed. As per a Mid-Day report, the accused was produced in a Bandra court and was taken into police custody.