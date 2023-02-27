English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMan caught raping stray dog in Delhi; police respond after aminal activists rake up curel act

Man caught raping stray dog in Delhi; police respond after aminal activists rake up curel act

Man caught raping stray dog in Delhi; police respond after aminal activists rake up curel act
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 10:29:56 AM IST (Published)

The incident, which occurred at a park in Harinagar area of Delhi was captured on video. However, an animal rights activist tweeted that the Stations House Officer SHO of Harinagar Police station refused to file an FIR.

In shocking incident, a man in Delhi was caught on video raping a stray dog at a park in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi. The incident was captured on camera by an animal feeder, and the video has gone viral on social media, with people condemning the accused for his act of animal cruelty. The person, who saw the crime and captured it on video, contacted the local police station to register a complaint. However,  an animal rights activist tweeted that the Stations House Officer (SHO) of Harinagar Police station refused to file an FIR.

Recommended Articles

View All
Green Push: Here's how India can make its energy transition through trade policies

Green Push: Here's how India can make its energy transition through trade policies

Feb 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Several Twitter users condemned the act and expressed their ire on the Delhi Police for ignoring the incident. Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Pankhuri Pathak questioned the authorities for not registering an FIR. She tweeted, "Let us be clear. By not filing an FIR and arresting this monster, @DelhiPolice is shielding and enabling a rapist. What is stopping SHO Harinagar from taking action? (sic)" Tagging the Delhi police and other officials.

After the clip went viral several more Twitter users questioned Delhi Police's role in the matter. To this the Delhi Police responded by tweeting that they had taken cognisance of the matter . The Delhi police added that the concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action in the matter.

Last year, in a similar incident, a food delivery executive in Mumbai allegedly raped a 6-month-old stray puppy. The heinous act was recorded by another food delivery executive, a colleague of the accused shared the video on social media to spread awareness. The accused was arrested by the police after a complaint by an animal activist and members of NGO Bombay Animal Rights was filed.  As per a Mid-Day report, the accused was produced in a Bandra court and was taken into police custody.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Animal CrueltydogsRape

Next Article

Filmmakers can land up in jail over incorrect movie duration details: Here's why India wants to scrap this law

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X